Trial date set in August 2022 beating death of Rock Falls man

MORRISON – A trial date is set in the Aug. 6, 2022, death of a Rock Falls man who investigators have said was severely beaten by a neighbor, suffered brain damage and died three weeks later.

Scott E. Hagerman is charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm to a person 60 or older, punishable by three to seven years in prison, and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and aggravated battery in a public place, each of which carries two to five years in prison.

He also is charged with resisting arrest, a misdemeanor.

According to online court records, pretrial motions are due to Judge Trish Senneff by Feb. 26, and the trial is set to begin March 19, two days after Hagerman turns 62.

Hagerman is represented by Whiteside County Public Defender James Fagerman.

Ronald E. Fistler Jr., 61, died Aug. 25, 2022, at Amberwood Care Center in Rockford.

According to a news release at the time, Rock Falls police received a 911 call about 2:30 p.m. reporting an assault in the 400 block of Garden Circle. When they arrived, they found Fistler on the ground, injured.

He was taken to CGH Medical Center in Sterling and later, “due to the severity of his injuries,” to OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, according to the release. He then was transferred to Amberwood.

According to court records, Fistler suffered a brain injury after Hagerman struck him “on or about his head with his fists.”

Hagerman originally was charged with the latter two felonies and the misdemeanor; the more severe charge involving a person older than 60 was added Jan. 24, 2023.

He has been free since Dec. 5, 2022, after posting $2,500 of his $25,000 bond, which was reduced from $40,000.

Hagerman has no felony history in Whiteside or Lee counties, court records show.

According to his obituary, Fistler was a U.S. Navy veteran and a member of the Rock Falls American Legion. Among others, he was survived by a daughter, Sydney Fistler of Rockford, and a son, Michael Fistler of Oak Park.

Schilling Funeral Home handled arrangements.