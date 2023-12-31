Fire damages Sterling home, dog rescued

STERLING — A Sterling residence sustained damage after a fire broke out Sunday, Dec. 31.

The Sterling Fire Department, Rock Falls Fire Department, CGH EMS and Sterling Police Department were dispatched at 6:02 a.m. for the fire at 507 15th Ave., Sterling, according to a news release. Sterling police officers were the first to arrive at the two-story residence, reported all occupants were out of the home and rescued a dog.

The first arriving fire engine reported a working fire, with heavy smoke and fire pushing from what appeared to be the kitchen area.

A MABAS Box 10 to the Box Alarm Level was called for, bringing outside assistance that included the Dixon Rural Fire Department, Prophetstown firefighters, Milledgeville firefighters and Amboy Fire Department’s assistant chief to the scene. The Morrison Fire Department and Amboy Fire Department covered at Sterling and Rock Falls’ fire departments.

The fire was brought under control shortly after 6:30 a.m., with salvage and overhaul started.

The Sterling Fire Department investigated at the scene and determined the fire started in the kitchen area. The cause remains under investigation. Com Ed, NICOR, the Red Cross and 800-Board Up also assisted on scene.

There were no injuries to the occupants; however, they did sustain a major loss of their contents, according to the release.