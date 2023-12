Choir members start the show Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, during Dixon High School’s Madrigal Dinner at the Elks Club. The show was performed in three acts taking cues from the story of Christmas. (Alex T. Paschal)

Dixon High School’s Madrigal choir held its Christmas concert and dinner Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, at the Elk’s Club in Dixon. The choir performed songs and a play that took cues from the story of Christmas.