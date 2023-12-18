Dixon’s Curia elected as Illinois Automobile Dealers Association officer

Rick Curia has been elected the 2024 secretary/treasurer of the Illinois Automobile Dealers Association. (Photo provided by the Illinois Automobile Dealers Association)

DIXON – Rick Curia was elected the 2024 secretary/treasurer of the Illinois Automobile Dealers Association during its annual meeting for the election of officers.

He will serve as the IADA vice chairman and chairman, respectively, the following two years.

He is president and CEO of Ken Nelson Auto Group, consisting of Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Nissan and Toyota, in Dixon.

Ken Nelson Auto Group has serviced the Sauk Valley area for over 58 years. Curia began his career at Ken Nelson in 1981 as a salesman; in 1989 he bought in as part owner and took over full ownership in 2009.

He is a member of the Dixon Rotary Club, Dixon Kiwanis Club, Dixon Gyros Club, chairman of the Finance Committee for St. Patrick Parish, KSB Hospital board member, Midland States Bank board member, and was awarded Dixon’s Citizen of the Year in 2011.

The Illinois Automobile Dealers Association is an organization of 700 franchised new car and truck dealers founded in 1920, whose purpose is to promote an ethical, favorable business climate and to serve the common needs of its members through services, education and representation.