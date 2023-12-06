Morrison Community Hospital CEO receives ICAHN Presidential Award

MORRISON – The Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network celebrated its 20-year anniversary Nov. 28-29 at the state-wide conference in Champaign.

Morrison Community Hospital has been a part of ICAHN since its inception. ICAHN and its 57 member hospitals make it their goal to preserve access to rural healthcare while improving the vibrancy and viability of the communities served. Rural hospitals deliver emergency, diagnostic, and primary care services to approximately 1.1 million rural residents living in 60% of the counties in Illinois. Often supporting the “neighbors helping neighbors” concept, rural hospitals also serve as many of the counties’ largest employers, having more than 10,250 employees, 1,250 hospital beds, and combined gross patient revenues of $2.1 billion.

This year, the ICAHN Board of Directors selected Morrison Community Hospital CEO Pam Pfister as the recipient of the organization’s highest award, The Presidential Award.

“There is no task too big or small for capable Morrison Community Hospital CEO Pam Pfister,” ICAHN Executive Director Pat Schou said when presenting the award. “She joined the hospital in 2002 and has served many positions – from clinic director, materials manager, human resources manager, renovations director, and associate administrator to being named CEO in 2013. Pam has many talents and is never hesitant to take on new roles and responsibilities for the success of the organization. Morrison Community Hospital is thriving today in its completely renovated hospital building, adding new specialty services every year. She is active in the local business community and developed many new community partnerships for the hospital, especially during the COVID years.”

Pfister has been actively involved with ICAHN since joining Morrison Community Hospital, often attending ICAHN conferences and educational events. She later joined the Trailblazer Group, Illinois Rural Community Care Organization, and served as Legislative and Regulatory chairwoman in 2020. She helped lead the ICAHN communication efforts during COVID, often sharing her hospital experiences on the monthly COVID calls. She was asked to join the ICAHN Board in 2021, and continues to serve as the chairwoman of the Trailblazer group and accepted the position as secretary/treasurer and finance chairwoman.