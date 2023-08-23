Sinnissippi president stepping down Sept. 1

DIXON – Sinnissippi Centers’ current president is stepping down from that role next month.

President and CEO Patrick Phelan will depart Sept. 1 and current Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Stacie Kemp will serve as interim CEO during a search process to find a new president/CEO. The departure was announced in a news release issued by Sinnissippi Centers on Tuesday.

“This was the most challenging decision of my life, as I have such a wonderful job here at Sinnissippi, a fantastic team, and we have so many exciting things going on,” Phelan said when informing employees, leadership and the board of directors of his decision. “I love my job and the people who make it so easy. This was a difficult decision to make, but ultimately, I made it with my family foremost in my mind.”

Phelan will have a contractual relationship with Sinnissippi Centers after Sept. 1 that will run throughout the recruitment process and during the hiring of a replacement, he said.

“All of our staff are playing a role in this process,” he said. “Each and every one of our employees have contributed to the success of Sinnissippi over our 57-year history, and while the selection of a new president/CEO is important, even more important is our team of employees, supervisors, managers and board members. I know I will be leaving the organization in the very capable hands of our excellent staff, leadership and board members, and they will ensure that the agency will have quality, competent leadership to take us into the next 10 years and beyond.”

Phelan joined Sinnissippi Centers in June 2013, having served as vice president of education and community programs at the Children’s Home Association of Illinois in Peoria. During his decade at Sinnissippi the agency more than doubled in number of staff, weathered the COVID-19 pandemic, saw the agency become a Certified Community Behavioral Healthcare Clinic, established two recovery homes, opened a new office in Freeport and added limited services in Bureau and Henry counties. Phelan also served in various roles in Illinois’ Community Behavioral Healthcare Association, including chairman of the CBHA Board and as CBHA Public Policy chairman.

“Patrick has been an integral part of Sinnissippi’s successes throughout his many years at the agency,” said Sinnissippi Centers Board Chairman Larry Prindaville. “The impact he’s had on the agency is impressive. Under his leadership, Sinnissippi’s mission has been advanced, and the agency has grown in numerous ways. It has been a privilege to work with Patrick, and the Board and staff wish him continued successes throughout his career.”

Kemp will begin serving as interim CEO beginning Sept. 1 through the start date of a permanent replacement. Sinnissippi has engaged a consulting firm with expertise in behavioral health leadership recruiting that will work with the board of directors and Sinnissippi administration to search for a new president/CEO.

Kemp rejoined Sinnissippi Centers in June 2015 as vice president/chief clinical officer and was promoted to vice president/chief operating officer in August 2020. Kemp has served on the CBHA Board for the past six years, also as chairwoman. Kemp worked as a clinician with Sinnissippi Centers’ Mt. Carroll office from 2000 to 2002. Before returning to Sinnissippi in 2015, Kemp worked in other roles in the Milwaukee area, including as the director of performance and quality assurance and IT business collaboration for Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan immediately prior to returning to Sinnissippi.

Born and raised in Carroll County, Kemp felt passionate about returning to northwest Illinois to serve the area she considers home.

“Now, more than ever, our communities need us,” Kemp said. “We are seeing the increased need for mental health and substance use services, and my goal is to make sure we forge ahead in meeting those needs. I am honored that the board has selected me for the Interim CEO role and plan to do all I can to provide the support and leadership that our staff and our communities need during this transition period.”