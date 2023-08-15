SVCC Impact Program receives $35,000 gift

DIXON — Sauk Valley Community College’s Impact Program is the recipient of a $35,000 gift from Polo Schools Foundation to provide access to the Impact Program for Polo students.

“The investment from the Polo Schools Foundation represents the strong partnership between SVCC and the Polo Schools Foundation to support Polo graduates and the nonprofit organizations that students serve,” said Lori Cortez, vice president of advancement at SVCC.

The gift comes in response to the ongoing Marco’s Endowment Challenge. The challenge runs through Sept. 1. The cost to fund all of Polo students in perpetuity is $600,000. As of today there has been $277,000 raised from individuals in Polo who have made cash gifts, five-year pledges, monthly contributions from their checking account, IRA contributions, gifts of stock, and estate pledges.

Additionally, an anonymous donor challenged the community to a $150,000 matching gift to support Polo Impact students. Funds will be matched by the donor up to $150,000 through Sept. 1. This included multi-year pledges, so long as the pledge is made before the Sept. 1 deadline.

SVCC’s earned-tuition program provides eligible students, who graduate within the college’s district, the opportunity to earn tuition and fees for up to three years at SVCC, or until they earn their certificate or degree, whichever comes first. For more information about the Impact Program, visit svcc.edu/impact or email impact@svcc.edu.