‘Jersey Boys’ closes Timber Lake Playhouse series

MOUNT CARROLL – Timber Lake Playhouse closes its Summer Subscription Series with “Jersey Boys” from Aug. 17-27.

Follow the story of four guys bound by one dream, who worked their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom. “Jersey Boys” takes audiences on an exhilarating journey with the electrifying performances of the golden greats that took these hometown boys from Jersey all the way to the top of the charts: “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Dawn,” “My Eyes Adored You,” and many more.

“We’ve looked forward to producing ‘Jersey Boys’ at TLP for many years,” said TLP Executive Director Dan Danielowski. “I think our audiences will love the music and the story about these rough New Jersey boys.”

Starring as Frankie Valli, lead vocalist of The Four Seasons, is Michael Fasano. Jacob Anderson plays the charming bad-boy Tommy DeVito, the lead guitar player of The Four Seasons, who serves as the show’s primary narrator and founding member of the band. Rounding out the Four Seasons is Keaton Miller as Nick Massi and Peyton Schoenhofer as Bob Gaudio.

The Timber Lake Playhouse production will be helmed by director John Michael Coppola. Coppola was the leader of The Four C Notes when they played at TLP. Oliver Townsend joins the creative team as music director for “Jersey Boys” and Spencer Gjerde is the scenic designer. The remaining members of the creative team are sound designer Dillon Allen, llghting designer Cletus Karamon, costume designer Maya Faye Gordon, and props designer Jeff Creath. Elaina Veasey is the production stage manager.

Information and tickets for all Timber Lake Playhouse events are available online at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org or by calling the box oﬃce at (815) 244-2035. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and show days until intermission.