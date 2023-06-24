Woman in ‘good condition’ after explosion levels Stillman Valley house: Sheriff

STILLMAN VALLEY — An explosion leveled a rural Stillman Valley house on Friday afternoon, leaving a resident with only minor injuries, police said.
The Stillman Valley Fire Protection District responded to the 9000 block of East High Road, about three miles outside Stillman Valley, within five minutes of a 2:42 p.m. 911 call, Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle said.
“When they arrived, they found a house that was completely leveled and there was a woman that was trapped in what was the kitchen,” he said. “They were able to remove her and she was transported to a Rockford hospital. She’s in good condition.”
Two dogs that were in the house also are in good condition, VanVickle said. One dog was found right away and the second was located around 5:20 p.m.
“All in all, it’s a pretty good turnout,” said VanVickle, who compared the wreckage left to the damage done in 2015 by a series of tornadoes.
Neighbors rushed to the scene, arriving before emergency personnel, located the trapped resident and were trying to assist, he said. They were able to direct the fire departments once they arrived.
There were small “spot fires” and some of the grass was aflame when emergency responders arrived, but the house itself wasn’t on fire, VanVickle said.
The cause of the explosion still is being investigated, but it appears to be a gas leak, he said. The Illinois State Fire Marshal and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating further, VanVickle said.
Nicor shut off the gas to the area around 5:55 p.m., allowing the investigation to progress, he said.
A neighbor’s house — located 20 or 30 yards away — also was damaged, VanVickle said.
“It [the explosion] blew the garage door in and knocked the windows out of their garage,” he said. “We had firefighters who reported hearing the explosion six miles away.”
Stillman Valley, Byron, Oregon, Cherry Valley and Lynn-Scott-Rock fire protection districts; the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office; Ogle County Emergency Management; Nicor Gas and ComEd were the local responders, VanVickle said.
As of 6:20 p.m., only Stillman Valley and the sheriff’s office remained at the scene, he said.