Woman in ‘good condition’ after explosion levels Stillman Valley house: Sheriff

An explosion in the 9000 block of East High Road, Stillman Valley, leveled a house and left the resident with broken bones, but otherwise in "good condition," Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle said. The explosion occurred around 2:42 p.m. on July 23, 2023, and left wreckage reminiscent of the 2015 tornadoes, he said. (Photo provided by Ogle County Sheriff's Office)