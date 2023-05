EFFINGHAM – Midland States Bank recently was named Newsweek’s Best Small Bank in Illinois, as part of its annual America’s Best Banks list.

Newsweek and LendingTree evaluated FDIC-insured banks and credit unions in more than 50 categories, including the bank’s health, digital and branch presence, customer service features and performances, and consumers account and loan options.

Go to newsweek.com/rankings/americas-best-banks-2023/best-small-bank-2023 to learn more.