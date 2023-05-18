Dixon High School announces Hall of Fame students for March and April

DIXON- Dixon High School has announced its student Hall of Fame members for March and April.

Ana Truitt and Sarah Larimore are the Elks teens of the month for March.

Truitt was selected by the business department and Larimore by the art department.

Other March Hall of Fame students are Joseph Higgins, driver’s education; Sarah Powell, family resources; Hailey Hey, foreign language; Aidan Hoffman, industrial arts; Leah Carlson, math; Grace Shoemaker Fenwick, music; Ashley Frey and Wiyet Blanchard, science; and Avery Faley, social studies.

Ben Hall and Christopher Wadsworth are the Elks teens of the month for April.

Hall was selected by the social studies department and Wadsworth by the family resources department.

Other April Hall of Fame students are Jacob Fernandez, art; Kodie Lawson, business; Alex Basilio, foreign language; Maddox Buskohl, industrial arts; Cody Geil, physical education; Adelynn Coppotelli, science; and Jasmine (JongRuk) Somsri, social studies.

Students are selected monthly for displaying one or more of these characteristics: consistent hard work and effort, outstanding attitude toward the subject, leadership and class participation.