University of Illinois Extension announces upcoming events calendar

STERLING- The University of Illinois-Extension for Carroll, Lee and Whiteside counties released a calendar of upcoming spring and summer events and programs.

4-H Horse Clinic: 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays May 16, 23, 30, at the Lee County 4-H Center, 1196 Franklin Road, Amboy. Participants can learn about horsemanship, showmanship, driving, and pleasure. Riders must wear a helmet. Register online at go.illinois.edu/LeeHorseClinic. For more information, call 815-857-3525.

Invasive Plants: Beyond Outlawed: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, online. Free horticulture programs offered by the Illinois Extension Horticulture Team. Register online at go.illinois.edu/FourSeasons.

Garden Talk: Learning in Lawn Chairs: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at the Lanark Community Garden, 26549 U.S. Highway 52, Lanark. Attendees can discuss ways to plant in practical containers, raised beds, and straw bales. For more information, visit go.illinois.edu/learninginlawnchairs.

Spring Wildflowers: 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at the Savanna Library, 326 Third St., Savanna. Participants will be able to learn about spring wildflowers. Register by calling 815-273-3714.

Saturday with a Master Gardener: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 10, at the Whiteside Extension Office, 12923 Lawrence Road, Sterling. Registration is required and available online at go.illinois.edu/whitesidesaturdays.

Growing Veggies Through the Seasons: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at the Whiteside Extension Office, 12923 Lawrence Road, Sterling. Attendees can learn more about growing food in a community or home garden, gardening, or ideas for the upcoming growing season. Register online at go.illinois.edu/WhitesideGrowingHort.

Growing Veggies Through the Seasons: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at the Lee Extension Office, 280 W. Wasson Road, Amboy. Participants can learn more about growing food in a community or home garden, gardening, or ideas for the upcoming growing season. Register online at go.illinois.edu/LeeGrowingHort.

Rabbit Workshop: 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at the Lee County 4-H Center, 1196 Franklin Road, Amboy. Attendees can learn about proper rabbit showmanship, different rabbit breeds, and how to show rabbits. The workshop is open to youths ages eight to 18. Register online at go.illinois.edu/LeeRabbit.

Goat Clinic: 6 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at the Lee County 4-H Center, 1196 Franklin Road, Amboy. Participants will be able to learn more about showing goats. Attendees can bring their own goats. 4-H membership is not required. Register online at go.illinois.edu/LeeGoatClinic. For more information, call 815-857-3525.