Dixon man guilty of sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl

DIXON – A Dixon man is facing six to 60 years in prison after being found guilty at trial of predatory criminal sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl.
The Lee County jury found Gonzalo Trevino Jr. guilty on April 18, on the second day of the trial.
Six years is the statutory minimum for the crime, which happened in January 2020. Trevino must serve at least 85% of whatever term is levied at his sentencing on June 6.
Until then, he remains free after posting $15,000 of his $150,000 bond on Sept. 11, 2020.
Trevino was charged Feb. 24, 2020, with predatory sexual assault; charges were amended on March 29 to include a lesser charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
As part of a potential plea agreement, which was rejected, the abuse charge was dismissed.