North Dakota felon facing armed violence, meth charges in Lee County

DIXON – A North Dakota felon found possessing less than five grams of meth and a gun at the same time is facing a severe charge of armed violence, which carries a minimum 15 years in prison.
Donald L Sigmon, 49, of Richardton was speeding, and was arrested after a traffic stop at 9:18 a,m. Thursday at state Route 251 and U.S. Route 30 in rural Compton, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department said in a new release posted on its Facebook page.
He consented to a search of his 2015 Ford Focus, and police found the meth and a .380-caliber Ruger pistol, the release said.
Armed violence carries an enhanced penalty of 15 to 60 years in prison, as opposed to the usual six to 60 years for a Class X felony.
According to the charging document, Sigmon also is charged with possession of less than five grams of meth and being a felon in possession of a firearm, both of which are punishable by two to five years in prison.
He is in Lee County jail on $100,000 bond. His preliminary hearing is Wednesday.
Sigmon is formerly of Fort Pierce in St. Lucie County, Florida, where he was convicted in 2011 of smuggling contraband into a jail. He was sentenced to 18 months probation and drug treatment.
Whether that is his only felony conviction could not be determined Friday afternoon.
His passenger, Moriah D. Ehret, 27, of Dickinson, was charged with possession of less than five grams of meth and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Her bond was set at $20,000, and her preliminary hearing also is Wednesday.