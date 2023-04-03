April 03, 2023
Whiteside County Health Department modifies COVID-19 Shield testing schedule

After providing the sample and having it scanned, a vial is placed in a holder during COVID-19 Shield Illinois testing at Sterling High School. (Alex Paschal)

ROCK FALLS — Whiteside County Health Department said it is changing its COVID-19 Shield Illinois testing schedule because of the storms that are anticipated to arrive on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Shield testing will be from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 1300 W. Second St., Rock Falls.

Shield Illinois is the University of Illinois System’s saliva-based COVID-19 test that is available to K-12 schools, colleges and universities, companies and the public health departments.

Regular testing from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. will resume Wednesday and Thursday. The testing site will be closed Friday in observance of Good Friday.

