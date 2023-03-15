March 14, 2023
Friends of the Hennepin Canal performing ‘The Locktender’ April 1 in Geneseo

By Shaw Local News Network
GENESEO – The Friends of the Hennepin Canal and Geneseo Park District will host a performance of “The Locktender” from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Central Theater, 111 N. State St.

Dexter Bingham

Dexter Bingham (Photo provided by the Friends of the Hennepin Canal )

The play is free and open to the public.

“The Locktender,” performed by theater artist Dexter Brigham, tells the story of the dreams and struggles of people who lived along the Hennepin Canal. The canal’s residents depended on the canal’s success or failure for transport and freight. The doors to the play open at 12:30 p.m.

For information, visit friends-hennepincanal.org/join-the-friends/.

