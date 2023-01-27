Timber Lake Playhouse hosting auditions Feb. 25 for upcoming season

MOUNT CARROLL – The Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, will host auditions for its upcoming season from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25.

Admission to the auditions is free.

Timber Lake Playhouse will host auditions for following performances:

TLP Summer Mainstage Season: Ensemble roles are available for “Grease,” “Sound of Music,” “9 to 5 The Musical,” and “Jersey Boys” and the Von Trapp children in “Sound of Music” for actors and actresses ages 6 to 106

Magic Owl Children's Theatre: Casting for the summer production of "Pigtails" for actors and actresses who can play ages 14 to 23.

Casting for the summer production of “Pigtails” for actors and actresses who can play ages 14 to 23. The Next Stage Jr. Theatre: Casting for the summer production of “Matilda, Jr.” for middle and high school age performers.

Participants must prepare 32 bars of a song and bring sheet music or sing to an accompaniment track. The playhouse is providing an accompanist. A dance combination will be taught at the end of every hour. Participants must attend one of the dance sessions and wear clothes and shoes that allow them to move.

Video auditions will be accepted for attendees unable to attend the in-person auditions. The video audition should include a short monologue, 32 bars of a song, a short dance, a head shot and a resume.

To schedule an appointment, call 815-244-2035 or visit timberlakeplayhouse.org.