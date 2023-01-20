Dixon High School announces hall of fame students for November and December

DIXON- The student hall of fame for November and December were announced by Dixon High School.

Patrick Clevenger and Exzadrian Diaz are the Elks teens of the month for November.

Clevenger was selected by the driver’s education department and Diaz by the science department.

Other November hall of fame students are Josephine Yeager, art; Konner Koehler, business; Izabelle Goff, English; Kaitlyn Daniels, family resources; Alexis Kemmeren, foreign language; Alex Little, health; Hannah Bass, industrial arts; Tya Collins, math; Ari Collins, music; Kayti Miller, physical education; and Elizabeth Childers, social studies.

Abigail Brown and Emma Olson are the Elks teens of the month for December.

Brown was selected by the art department, and Olson by the math department.

Other December hall of fame selections are Lily Herrerra, business; Cody Bee, driver’s education; Abby Johnson, English and community service; Alicia Hoyle, family resources; David Laird, foreign language; Riley Fane, industrial arts; Thomas Stauter, music; Autumn Swift, physical education; Carly Jacobs, science; and Riley Stroh, social studies.

Students are selected monthly for displaying one or more of these characteristics: consistent hard work and effort, outstanding attitude toward the subject, leadership, and class participation.