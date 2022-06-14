Animal shelters to have joint adoption event in Sterling

STERLING – Northern Illinois animal shelters will be hosting an adoption event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 17 at the Sterling PetSmart, 3210 E. Lynn Blvd.

Money raised during the event will be divided between the participating animal shelters.

The shelters taking part are Granny Rose in Dixon, Happy Tails in Rock Falls, Cause for Paws in Byron, Tails Humane Society in DeKalb, Heartland Pet Welfare in Savanna, and Sauk Valley Friends of Ferals. Each animal shelter will have their own adoption fees. Poppy Lane Designs will be a vendor at the event and donate 10% of their proceeds to be divided to the participating animal shelters.

The event will feature a raffle and a food truck from Custer’s Last Stand.

The adoption event still is accepting items to be raffled away and is open to participating vendors. Call 608-333-6110 or call the Sterling PetSmart and ask for Ali at 815-564-0147 for more information.