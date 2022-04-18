Ogle County Clerk appointed to Supreme Court e-Business Policy Advisory Board

SPRINGFIELD — Ogle County Circuit Clerk Kimberly Stahl of Oregon was among several people that received appointment to the e-Business Policy Advisory Board.

Stahl will serve until the term expires Tuesday, Dec. 31 of 2024.

The Supreme Court e-Business Policy Advisory Board was created in 2014 and is charged with providing advice, recommendations, and guidance to the Supreme Court Administrative Office regarding the implementation of e-Business applications and data exchanges in the Illinois circuit courts.