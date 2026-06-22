McHenry: Residential home goes for $540,000

A residential property has changed hands.

The house at 2214 Truman Trail in McHenry was sold on June 8. The purchase price was $540,000. The property occupies a lot of 12,632 square feet.

Other homes in McHenry have recently changed hands nearby:

· In April, a residential property at 2313 Eisenhower Boulevard sold for $475,000, a price per square foot of $203.

· At 1906 Hillside Lane, in May, a 2,222-square-foot residential property was sold for $530,000, a price per square foot of $239. The home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A residential property at 2311 Oakwood Court, sold in June, for $294,000, a price per square foot of $223.