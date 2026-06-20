Single-family home sells in Hinsdale for $1.97 million

A 4,615-square-foot single-family home, built in 1998, has changed hands.

The home at 5561 South Oak Street in Hinsdale was sold on June 1 for $1.97 million, or $428 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to a parking spot for three cars. The property occupies a lot of 0.5 acres.

Other homes in Hinsdale that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A 2,650-square-foot single-family residence at 522 South Pamela Circle, sold in October 2025, for $1.55 million, a price per square foot of $585. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In September 2025, a single-family house at 911 South County Line Road sold for $1.2 million, a price per square foot of $260. The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· At 5527 South Park Avenue, in November 2025, a 4,044-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $1.69 million, a price per square foot of $417.