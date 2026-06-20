Single-family home sells in Glen Ellyn for $1.05 million

A single-family residence located at 535 Cottage Avenue in Glen Ellyn has a new owner since June 1.

The 2,926-square-foot home, built in 1967, was sold for $1.05 million, or $359 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building features a detached garage for two cars. The property sits on a 10,019-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Glen Ellyn have also recently been sold:

· In May, a single-family house at 475 Cottage Avenue sold for $1.28 million, a price per square foot of $300. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· At 465 Cottage Avenue, in March, a 2,266-square-foot single-family home was sold for $636,000, a price per square foot of $281. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A single-family residence at 611 North Park Boulevard, sold in May, for $735,000, a price per square foot of $377.