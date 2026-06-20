Single-family home sells for $1.75 million in Elmhurst

A single-family home located at 219 North Clinton Avenue in Elmhurst has a new owner since June 4.

The 3,604-square-foot house, built in 2014, was sold for $1.75 million, or $486 per square foot. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the building features a detached two-car garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 10,890 square feet.

These nearby homes in Elmhurst have also recently been purchased:

· A single-family residence at 251 North 3rd Street, sold in June, for $1.64 million, a price per square foot of $450.

· In April, a single-family house at 175 North Poplar Avenue sold for $1 million, a price per square foot of $498.

· At 181 North Chandler Avenue, in May, a 3,035-square-foot single-family house was sold for $1.2 million, a price per square foot of $395.