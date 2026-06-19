What can $150,000 buy you in Lee County / Whiteside, June 8-14?

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of Lee County / Whiteside, here’s what sold for $150,000 or under during the past week.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of June 8, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $145,000

This single-family home underwent a change of ownership in May. Located at 1009 Charles Street, Rock Falls, the house was sold for $145,000. The property sits on a lot measuring 7,841 square feet. The deal was closed on May 21.

2. $105,000

Situated at 823 5th Street, Erie, this single-family residence, was sold in May for a price of $105,000. The lot size is 8,250 square feet. The transaction was completed on May 26.

3. $102,000

At $102,000, the single-family house located at 1212 East 15th Street, Sterling, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in May. The property sits on a 6,600-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on May 27.

4. $100,000

For a price tag of $100,000, the single-family residence, located at 603 2nd Avenue, Fulton, changed hands in May. The property comprises a 13,440-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on May 26.

5. $76,000

In May, a single-family house located at 421 7th Avenue, Erie, changed ownership. The property was sold for $76,000. The lot size encompasses 10,890 square feet. The deal was finalized on May 28.