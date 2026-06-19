What $150,000 or less gets you in Kankakee County, June 8 to 14

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of Kankakee County, here’s what sold for $150,000 or under in the past week.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of June 8, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $140,000

In May, a single-family residence located at 665 South May Avenue, Kankakee, changed ownership. The property was sold for $140,000. The lot size encompasses 7,500 square feet. The deal was closed on May 26.

2. $135,000

Priced at $135,000, this single-family residence situated at 250 North Levasseur Avenue, Bourbonnais, was sold in May. The property comprises a 6,405-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on May 27.

3. $120,000

For a price tag of $120,000, the single-family residence, located at 565 South Small Avenue, Kankakee, changed hands in May. The property comprises a 7,500-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on May 27.

4. $120,000

At $120,000 ($76 per square foot), the single-family residence located at 3205 North 17120e Road, Momence, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in May. This property, built in 1949, provides 1,574 square feet of living space, featuring three bedrooms and one bathroom, and sits on a 0.6-acre lot. The deal was closed on May 27.

5. $110,000

Situated at 1055 South 4th Avenue, Kankakee, this single-family residence, was sold in May for a price of $110,000. The lot size is 6,000 square feet. The transaction was completed on May 29.