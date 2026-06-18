Three-bedroom home sells for $1.18 million in Elmhurst

A 3,474-square-foot single-family home, built in 2003, has changed hands.

The house at 199 East Columbia Avenue in Elmhurst was sold on June 8 for $1.18 million, or $338 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and five bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached two-car garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 9,148 square feet.

Other homes in Elmhurst have recently been sold nearby:

· In April, a single-family house at 272 North Willow Road sold for $630,000, a price per square foot of $433.

· At 251 East 3rd Street, in June, a 3,647-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $1.64 million, a price per square foot of $450.

· A single-family home at 267 North Larch Avenue, sold in May, for $751,000, a price per square foot of $487.