Residential home in Barrington goes for $1.85 million

A residential property located at 8 Moate Lane in Barrington has a new owner since June 3.

The 6,000-square-foot home, built in 1992, was sold for $1.85 million, or $308 per square foot. This two-story house has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning. The property sits on a 5-acre lot.

Other homes have recently changed hands nearby:

· At 16 Ascot Lane in Barrington, in May, a 3,899-square-foot residential property was sold for $1.48 million, a price per square foot of $378. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A residential property at 12 Rock Ridge Road in Barrington, sold in May, for $1.65 million, a price per square foot of $307. The home has four bedrooms and six bathrooms.