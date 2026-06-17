Single-family home sells for $1.55 million in Elmhurst

The single-family residence located at 383 North Larch Avenue in Elmhurst was sold on June 5, for $1.55 million, or $431 per square foot.

The house, built in 2014, has an interior space of 3,600 square feet. This is a two-story house. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached two-car garage. The property’s lot measures 8,276 square feet.

These nearby homes in Elmhurst have also recently been purchased:

· A single-family home at 170 North Armitage Avenue, sold in May, for $1.56 million, a price per square foot of $1,139.

· At 374 North Myrtle Avenue, in June, a 3,056-square-foot single-family house was sold for $1.32 million, a price per square foot of $430. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In May, a single-family home at 142 North 3rd Street sold for $775,000, a price per square foot of $354.