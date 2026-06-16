Yorkville: Single-family home sells for $475,000

A single-family house located at 1121 Blackberry Shore Lane in Yorkville changed owners on June 2.

The 1,807-square-foot home, built in 2019, was sold for $475,000, or $263 per square foot. This single-story house has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 12,559 square feet.

Other homes in Yorkville that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A single-family home at 1077 Gillespie Lane, sold in August 2025, for $300,000, a price per square foot of $153. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In June 2025, a single-family residence at 1075 Gillespie Lane sold for $300,000, a price per square foot of $153. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 2121 Iroquois Lane, in January, a 2,898-square-foot single-family house was sold for $492,000, a price per square foot of $170. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.