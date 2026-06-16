Single-family home in Elmhurst sells for $1.64 million

A 3,647-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2018, has changed hands.

The house at 251 East 3rd Street in Elmhurst was sold on June 1 for $1.64 million, or $450 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The lot of the property covers an area of 11,326 square feet.

These nearby homes in Elmhurst have also recently been purchased:

· At 238 North Geneva Avenue, in April, a 2,532-square-foot single-family home was sold for $1.33 million, a price per square foot of $524.

· In August 2025, a single-family house at 203 North Larch Avenue sold for $1.35 million, a price per square foot of $566.

· A single-family house at 135 North Larch Avenue, sold in October 2025, for $899,000, a price per square foot of $410.