Residential home sells for $415,000 in Crystal Lake

A 2,244-square-foot residential property, built in 1976, has changed hands.

The house at 111 Pomeroy Avenue in Crystal Lake was sold on May 28 for $415,000, or $185 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning. The property’s lot measures 8,712 square feet.

These nearby homes in Crystal Lake have also recently been sold:

· A 1,982-square-foot residential property at 132 South McHenry Avenue, sold in January, for $289,000, a price per square foot of $146. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In April, a residential property at 370 South Oriole Trail sold for $535,000, a price per square foot of $220. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 393 South Oriole Trail, in November 2025, a 1,584-square-foot residential property was sold for $380,000, a price per square foot of $240.