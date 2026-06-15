Three-bedroom house in Berwyn built in 1924 sells for $303,000

The single-family house located at 2817 Wenonah Avenue in Berwyn was sold on June 3, for $303,000, or $175 per square foot.

The home, built in 1924, has an interior space of 1,728 square feet. This single-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building features a detached garage for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 4,410 square feet.

Other homes in Berwyn that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A single-family home at 2707 Home Avenue, sold in March 2025, for $320,000. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.

· In November 2025, a single-family residence at 2811 Wisconsin Avenue sold for $410,000, a price per square foot of $300. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 7050 26th Parkway, in August 2025, a 1,554-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $366,500, a price per square foot of $236. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.