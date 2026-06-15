Single-family home in Princeton built in 1906 goes for $425,000

The single-family home located at 303 Park Avenue W in Princeton was sold on May 27. The purchase price was $425,000.

The home was built in 1906. The property sits on a 0.9-acre lot.

These nearby homes in Princeton have also recently been sold:

· A single-family residence at 1014 Sunset Drive W, sold in May, for $267,000.

· At 236 South Randolph Street W, in September 2025, a single-family house was sold for $216,500.

· In October 2025, a single-family house at 302 Prairie Lane W sold for $310,000.