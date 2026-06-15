Sale closed in Yorkville: $530,000 for a four-bedroom home

A 2,965-square-foot single-family home, built in 2005, has changed hands.

The house at 555 Bluestem Drive in Yorkville was sold on June 3 for $530,000, or $179 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage for two cars. The property sits on a 0.4-acre lot.

Other homes in Yorkville have recently been sold nearby:

· A single-family house at 2033 Wild Indigo Lane, sold in April, for $475,000, a price per square foot of $170. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 1962 Prairie Rose Lane, in May, a 2,012-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $435,000, a price per square foot of $216. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In February, a single-family house at 310 Fairhaven Drive sold for $440,000, a price per square foot of $185. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.