Four-bedroom house in Plainfield goes for $760,000

A 3,474-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2006, has changed hands.

The home at 12915 Alpine Way in Plainfield was sold on June 2 for $760,000, or $219 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage for three cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 13,180 square feet.

Other homes in Plainfield that have recently been sold close by include:

· In February, a 3,405-square-foot single-family house at 13035 Grande Pines Boulevard sold for $680,000, a price per square foot of $200. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A single-family home at 12923 Grande Pines Boulevard, sold in September 2025, for $725,000, a price per square foot of $234. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· At 13050 South Elizabeth Drive, in May, a 2,363-square-foot single-family home was sold for $425,000, a price per square foot of $180.