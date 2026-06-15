Crystal Lake: Residential home sells for $740,000

A residential property located at 7540 Farrell Drive in Crystal Lake changed owners on May 28.

The 2,722-square-foot home, built in 2001, was sold for $740,000, or $272 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building features a parking spot for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 0.7 acres.

Other homes that have recently been purchased close by include:

· In May, a residential property at 8980 Bardwell Lane in Crystal Lake sold for $657,000, a price per square foot of $132. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A residential property at 1072 Cedar Crest Drive in Crystal Lake, sold in May, for $377,000, a price per square foot of $325.

· At 996 Hawthorne Drive in Crystal Lake, in May, a 1,159-square-foot residential property was sold for $376,000, a price per square foot of $324.