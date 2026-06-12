Homes at or under $400,000 in Will County in the week of June 1

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region in the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in Will County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $400,000 or under.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of June 1, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $400,000

In May, a single-family home located at 20 Geneva Court, Crete, changed ownership. The property, covering 2,142 square feet, was built in 1987 and was sold for $400,000, which calculates to $187 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 0.4 acres. The transaction was completed on May 18.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $400,000

Situated at 2216 Olde Mill Road, Plainfield, this single-family residence was sold in May for a price of $400,000, translating to $217 per square foot. The property, constructed in 2002, offers a living area of 1,846 square feet and sits on an 8,078-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on May 14.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $395,000

Priced at $395,000, this single-family house situated at 17663 W Bicentennial Drive, Elwood, was sold in May. The property comprises a 1-acre lot. The deal was closed on May 14.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $395,000

At $395,000, the single-family home located at 257 Pine St., Beecher, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in May. This property, built in 2004, sits on an 8,114-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on May 19.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $395,000

For a price tag of $395,000 ($274 per square foot), the single-family house, built in 1979 and located at 12805 S. Elaine Drive, Plainfield, changed hands in May. The house spans 1,444 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 0.4-acre lot. The transaction was completed on May 21.