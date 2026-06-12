Elmhurst: Single-family home goes for $835,000

A single-family home located at 179 South Lawndale Avenue in Elmhurst changed owners on May 13.

The 1,864-square-foot home, built in 1927, was sold for $835,000, or $448 per square foot. This is a single-story house. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 9,583 square feet.

Other homes in Elmhurst have recently been sold nearby:

· At 175 South Poplar Avenue, in April, a 2,010-square-foot single-family house was sold for $1 million, a price per square foot of $498.

· In May, a single-family residence at 169 South Chandler Avenue sold for $850,000, a price per square foot of $463.

· A single-family residence at 226 South Linden Avenue, sold in May, for $505,000, a price per square foot of $407.