Single-family home built in 1900 sells in St. Charles for $1.45 million

A 1,967-square-foot single-family home, built in 1900, has changed hands.

The home at 215 Fulton Avenue in St. Charles was sold on June 1 for $1.45 million, or $737 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning and a cooling system. Additionally, the building features a detached garage for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 0.4 acres.

Other homes that have recently been sold close by include:

· In March, a 3,536-square-foot single-family house at 716 North 3rd Avenue in St. Charles sold for $1.4 million, a price per square foot of $395. The home has five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

· A 3,170-square-foot single-family residence at 832 North 2nd Avenue in St. Charles, sold in October 2025, for $856,000, a price per square foot of $270. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· At 575 Persimmon Drive in St. Charles, in May, a 3,634-square-foot single-family house was sold for $965,000, a price per square foot of $266. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.