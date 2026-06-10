Crystal Lake: Residential home sells for $416,000

A residential property located at 852 Glendale Drive in Crystal Lake changed owners on May 26.

The 2,074-square-foot house, built in 1977, was sold for $416,000, or $201 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning. The property occupies a lot of 11,995 square feet.

These nearby homes in Crystal Lake have also recently been purchased:

· A residential property at 740 Saint Andrews Lane, Apt. 35, sold in May, for $210,000, a price per square foot of $124. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In February, a residential property at 804 Chasefield Lane, Apt. 3 sold for $223,000, a price per square foot of $205. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 542 Silver Aspen Circle, in April, a 1,735-square-foot residential property was sold for $295,000, a price per square foot of $170. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.