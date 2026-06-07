Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Will County, reported in the week of May 25

A single-family home in Mokena that sold for $750,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Will County over the past week.

In total, 69 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county during the past week, with an average price of $358,855. The average price per square foot was $196.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 25 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $750,000, single-family home at 12002 Ashbrook Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 12002 Ashbrook Lane in Mokena. The price was $750,000. The house was built in 2007. The home features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 11.

2. $649,500, single-family home at 13735 West Meath Drive

A 3,014-square-foot single-family home at 13735 West Meath Drive in Homer Glen has been sold. The total purchase price was $649,500, $215 per square foot. The house was built in 1993. The deal was finalized on May 8.

3. $601,000, single-family home at 24144 West Royal Worlington Drive

A 3,410-square-foot single-family residence at 24144 West Royal Worlington Drive in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $601,000, $176 per square foot. The home was built in 1988. The deal was closed on May 11.

4. $570,000, single-family home at 5933 West Corning Road

The sale of the single-family house at 5933 West Corning Road in Peotone has been finalized. The price was $570,000. The deal was closed on May 11.

5. $560,000, single-family home at 25907 West Canyon Boulevard

The single-family home at 25907 West Canyon Boulevard in Plainfield has new owners. The price was $560,000. The house was built in 2016. The transaction was completed on May 8.

6. $540,000, single-family home at 1502 London Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1502 London Road in New Lenox. The price was $540,000. The deal was finalized on May 11.

7. $540,000, single-family home at 1420 Pine Grove Lane

The single-family house at 1420 Pine Grove Lane in New Lenox has been sold. The total purchase price was $540,000. The deal was finalized on May 11.

8. $540,000, four-bedroom house at 13500 West Little Creek Drive

A 1,866-square-foot single-family residence at 13500 West Little Creek Drive in Homer Glen has been sold. The total purchase price was $540,000, $289 per square foot. The home was built in 1965. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 8.

9. $525,000, single-family home at 542 Doxbury Lane

The sale of the single-family home at 542 Doxbury Lane in New Lenox has been finalized. The price was $525,000. The deal was closed on May 11.

10. $525,000, single-family home at 293 Dogwood Street

The single-family residence at 293 Dogwood Street in Bolingbrook has new owners. The price was $525,000. The home was built in 2004 and has a living area of 2,550 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $206. The transaction was completed on May 11.