Top 10 most expensive homes sold in DeKalb County, reported May 25 to 31

A single-family home in Leland that sold for $750,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in DeKalb County during the past week.

Over the past week, a total of 18 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $311,528, or $238 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 25 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $750,000, property at 9599 Suydam Road

A sale has been finalized for the property at 9599 Suydam Road in Leland. The price was $750,000. The transaction was completed on May 7.

2. $730,000, four-bedroom home at 24284 Schafer Road

A 2,601-square-foot single-family residence at 24284 Schafer Road in Clare has been sold. The total purchase price was $730,000, $281 per square foot. The house was built in 1953. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 5.

3. $400,000, four-bedroom home at 823 Cindy Lane

The single-family home at 823 Cindy Lane in Sandwich has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000. The home was built in 1992. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 5.

4. $361,000, single-family home at 1107 South Wells Street

The single-family house at 1107 South Wells Street in Sandwich has new owners. The price was $361,000. The deal was finalized on May 6.

5. $325,000, single-family home at 601 North View Street

The sale of the single-family home at 601 North View Street in Hinckley has been finalized. The price was $325,000. The deal was closed on May 5.

6. $320,000, single-family home at 424 North Aspen Drive

A 1,192-square-foot single-family residence at 424 North Aspen Drive in Cortland has been sold. The total purchase price was $320,000, $268 per square foot. The house was built in 2003. The home features one bedroom and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 7.

7. $295,000, single-family home at 1811 South 7th Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 1811 South 7th Street in DeKalb. The price was $295,000. The transaction was completed on May 7.

8. $265,000, single-family home at 215 North State Street

The single-family house at 215 North State Street in Genoa has been sold. The total purchase price was $265,000. The house was built in 1970. The home features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 6.

9. $265,000, single-family home at 330 North Birch Street

The single-family home at 330 North Birch Street in Waterman has new owners. The price was $265,000. The deal was finalized on May 7.

10. $262,500, single-family home at 222 Stiles Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 222 Stiles Street in Genoa has been finalized. The price was $262,500. The transaction was completed on May 6.