St. Charles: Four-bedroom home sells for $999,000

The single-family residence located at 7N224 Whispering Trail in St. Charles was sold on May 21, for $999,000, or $278 per square foot.

The house, built in 1992, has an interior space of 3,592 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning and a cooling system. Additionally, the building features an attached three-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 1.3 acres.