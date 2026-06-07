Single-family home sells for $185,000 in Ottawa

A 936-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1947, has changed hands.

The home at 1428 Pickwick Street in Ottawa was sold on May 11 for $185,000, or $198 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The property’s lot measures 4,792 square feet.

These nearby homes in Ottawa have also recently been purchased:

· At 1445 Pickwick Street, in March, a 1,042-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $136,000, a price per square foot of $131.

· In June 2025, a 1,012-square-foot single-family residence at 1446 West Lafayette Street sold for $187,500, a price per square foot of $185.

· A 1,384-square-foot single-family residence at 1515 Johnson Street, sold in September 2025, for $162,500, a price per square foot of $117.