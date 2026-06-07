Single-family home sells for $1.33 million in Wheaton

The single-family home located at 123 South Blanchard Street in Wheaton was sold on May 12, for $1.33 million, or $303 per square foot.

The home, built in 2005, has an interior space of 4,372 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside, there are two fireplaces. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached three-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 11,326 square feet.

Other homes in Wheaton have recently been purchased nearby:

· A single-family house at 151 South Travers Avenue, sold in April, for $675,000, a price per square foot of $299. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In April, a single-family residence at 502 South Summit Street sold for $910,000, a price per square foot of $191. The home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· At 502 North Blanchard Street, in May, a 3,060-square-foot single-family home was sold for $725,000, a price per square foot of $237. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.