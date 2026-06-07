Single-family home in La Grange goes for $1.3 million

A single-family house located at 545 South Brainard Avenue in La Grange has a new owner since May 21.

The 2,781-square-foot home, built in 1937, was sold for $1.3 million, or $467 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 6,750 square feet.

Other homes in La Grange that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 504 South Spring Avenue, in October 2025, a 1,828-square-foot single-family home was sold for $674,000, a price per square foot of $369. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In June 2025, a 2,244-square-foot single-family residence at 426 South Park Road sold for $1.08 million, a price per square foot of $480. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,894-square-foot single-family home at 524 South Kensington Avenue, sold in January, for $775,000, a price per square foot of $409. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.