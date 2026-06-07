Single-family home in Hinsdale sells for $1.78 million

The single-family home located at 425 South Quincy Street in Hinsdale was sold on May 14, for $1.78 million, or $638 per square foot.

The home, built in 2006, has an interior space of 2,781 square feet. This three-story house has five bedrooms and five bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building offers two parking spots. The lot of the property covers an area of 6,098 square feet.

Other homes in Hinsdale that have recently been sold close by include:

· A single-family residence at 608 South Quincy Street, sold in March, for $1.56 million, a price per square foot of $491. The home has five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

· At 622 South Quincy Street, in July 2025, a 3,556-square-foot single-family house was sold for $1.77 million, a price per square foot of $498. The home has five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

· In April, a single-family residence at 228 South Adams Street sold for $2.05 million, a price per square foot of $1,393.