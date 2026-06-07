Sale closed in Woodstock: $335,000 for a three-bedroom house

A 1,295-square-foot single-family home, built in 1996, has changed hands.

The home at 541 Blue Bonnet Lane in Woodstock was sold on May 18 for $335,000, or $259 per square foot. The house has three bedrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached two-car garage. The property’s lot measures 8,712 square feet.

Other homes in Woodstock that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 1356 Wood Drive, in March, a 1,344-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $345,000, a price per square foot of $257.

· A 2,178-square-foot single-family house at 1218 Bunker Street, sold in August 2025, for $350,000, a price per square foot of $161. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In February, a 2,137-square-foot single-family residence at 641 Indigo Lane sold for $410,000, a price per square foot of $192. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.