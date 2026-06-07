Sale closed in Berwyn: $425,000 for a single-family home

A 1,781-square-foot single-family home, built in 1942, has changed hands.

The house at 2816 Wenonah Avenue in Berwyn was sold on May 18 for $425,000, or $239 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with hot water heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building features a detached two-car garage. The property occupies a lot of 4,900 square feet.

Other homes in Berwyn that have recently changed hands close by include:

· At 7000 27th Street, in January, a 1,592-square-foot single-family house was sold for $360,000, a price per square foot of $226. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· In August 2025, a 1,554-square-foot single-family residence at 7050 26th Parkway sold for $366,500, a price per square foot of $236. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.

· A single-family house at 2707 Home Avenue, sold in March 2025, for $320,000. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.